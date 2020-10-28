League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailerCyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4

Infosys turns carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050 | the timeline set by the Paris Agreement

Announces ESG Vision 2030 to continue to shape and share solutions that serve businesses and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys turns carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) Announces ESG Vision 2030 to continue to shape and share solutions that serve businesses and communities BENGALURU, India, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030. This announcement is part of Infosys' long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change, technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energizing local communities, ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management. This legacy of purpose and impact has inducted the company into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and made it part of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets Indices. As part of its ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, including leveraging renewables, ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys turns
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys turns Infosys turns carbon neutral years