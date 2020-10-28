MXGP 2020 RINVIATO - NUOVA DATA D’USCITATROPICO 6 IN ARRIVO SU NINTENDO SWITCHPrivacy del cellulare: Panda Security ti proteggereDRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS è disponibileSmart Four – strategico 3D da tavolo – arriva in EuropaL’evento festivo GWENT Saovine è iniziatoModa: quali modelli di reggiseno sono adatti alle varie occasioni?League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailerCyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di Braithwaite

China bets on Italy again for Southern European TikTok office

The TikTok craze is still taking European youths by storm, as the wildly popular short video sharing app ...

The TikTok craze is still taking European youths by storm, as the wildly popular short video sharing app has recently surpassed 100 million active users in the Old Continent. ByteDance, the Chinese company behind TikTok and the world's most valuable startup, is seeking to widen its European operations. Last week it announced the opening of a new division with offices in Milan, Italy, to establish its presence in the Southern European market. The newco TikTok Italy, wholly controlled by TikTok's global operation in London, will oversee operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. Italy alone counts 9.8 million users, and Spain records 8.8.
