179 Organizations Worldwide Call on Google to Ban Apps that Encourage Smoking and Vaping from Google Play Store

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids today along with 179 Organizations from 62 countries Called on Google to adopt a new policy prohibiting applications that Encourage the purchase or consumption of Smoking and Vaping products in the Google Play Store and to remove all current Apps promoting Smoking or Vaping from Google Play. Apple, Amazon and many other companies have already adopted similar policies that prohibit the promotion of tobacco or Vaping products. Following a ...
