They Were Ten, su Fox la serie dal capolavoro di Agatha Christie (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) They Were TEN arriva su Fox (112, Sky) in anteprima mondiale ogni martedì alle 21 a partire dal 27 ottobre. La serie è un adattamento contemporaneo del capolavoro di Agatha Christie, il romanzo poliziesco più venduto di tutti i tempi. Un nuovo thriller psicologico diretto dall'acclamato regista francese Pascal Laugier, noto per i suoi thriller di successo tra i quali The Secret – Le verità nascoste con... Leggi su digital-news
They Were Ten, nuovo thriller psicologico su Fox
Su Fox arriva They Were Ten (Ils étaient dix), serie adattamento contemporaneo del romanzo poliziesco di Agatha Christie più venduto di tutti i tempi: l'appuntamento è ogni mar ...
