They Were Ten, su Fox la serie dal capolavoro di Agatha Christie (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) They Were TEN arriva su Fox (112, Sky) in anteprima mondiale ogni martedì alle 21 a partire dal 27 ottobre. La serie è un adattamento contemporaneo del capolavoro di Agatha Christie, il romanzo poliziesco più venduto di tutti i tempi. Un nuovo thriller psicologico diretto dall'acclamato regista francese Pascal Laugier, noto per i suoi thriller di successo tra i quali The Secret – Le verità nascoste con... Leggi su digital-news (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020)TEN arriva su Fox (112, Sky) in anteprima mondiale ogni martedì alle 21 a partire dal 27 ottobre. Laè un adattamento contemporaneo deldi, il romanzo poliziesco più venduto di tutti i tempi. Un nuovo thriller psicologico diretto dall'acclamato regista francese Pascal Laugier, noto per i suoi thriller di successo tra i quali The Secret – Le verità nascoste con...

giroditalia : ??The best adventures were never planned as they turned out to be. @taogeoghegan, this is Amore Infinito! ??Quelle n… - pandeninyo : RT @giroditalia: ??The best adventures were never planned as they turned out to be. @taogeoghegan, this is Amore Infinito! ??Quelle non pian… - bigballerchlmt : THEY WERE SERIOUS SSKSJDJDJ - Neyme18 : RT @giroditalia: ??The best adventures were never planned as they turned out to be. @taogeoghegan, this is Amore Infinito! ??Quelle non pian… - CJMille38027356 : RT @giroditalia: ??The best adventures were never planned as they turned out to be. @taogeoghegan, this is Amore Infinito! ??Quelle non pian… -