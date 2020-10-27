CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancioLudovica Bizzaglia : Ho accettato la malattia!Francesca Fialdini : I disturbi alimentari sono dei lenti suicidi!MGW-X: PG Esports e Pepsi Max uniscono le forzeCall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del gioco – The ClubKONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILE

Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik' s Cube®

Acquisition will expand Spin Master's growing games' business TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik's Cube® (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020)

Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced it has reached an agreement to Acquire London-based Rubik's Brand Ltd, owner of the World-Famous Rubik's Cube®;.   Invented by Ernő Rubik in 1974 and launched globally in 1980, the Rubik'sCube became a Worldwide craze, selling hundreds of millions of units, and has inspired and challenged both young and old ever since. As a STEM-accredited puzzle, the Rubik'sCube supports brain ...
