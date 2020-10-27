Sojern Adds Metasearch to Multichannel Digital Marketing Platform Led by New Head of Product (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Sojern, a leading provider of Digital Marketing solutions for travel, today announced the addition of Metasearch to its Multichannel Digital Marketing Platform designed for hotels, attractions and destinations. Now travel marketers can access all major Digital Marketing channels from a single provider: Metasearch, display, native, video, connected TV, search, and social. For more than a decade Sojern has built tools to help customers drive more direct bookings to their websites. Underpinned by proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Sojern's Traveler Platform leverages travel data ... Leggi su iltempo
