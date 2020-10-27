Managed Access innovator RareiTi appoints Dr Olivia Kessel as Chief Medical Officer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/Technology enabled, data-drivencompanyis delighted to announce the appointment of Dr.as. "The addition of Dr.to theexecutive team is indicative of our focus on addressing the needs of the rare disease community. We have worked closely with Dr.since she joined theAdvisory Board where her clinical and commercial experience have proven invaluable to us and our clients," notedExecutiveAlex Evans. Dr.'s healthcare career spans two decades ...