Juventus e Inter su Rovella | il Genoa fissa il prezzo Per i nerazzurri affare ' alla Salcedo' ?

Juventus e Inter su Rovella | il Genoa fissa il prezzo Per i nerazzurri affare ' alla Salcedo' ?
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a 90min©
Inter e Juventus avrebbero messo nel mirino il giovane Nicolò Rovella, uno dei prospetti ...

zazoom
Commenta
Juventus e Inter su Rovella: il Genoa fissa il prezzo. Per i nerazzurri affare 'alla Salcedo'? (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) Inter e Juventus avrebbero messo nel mirino il giovane Nicolò Rovella, uno dei prospetti più Interessanti del campionato italiano di Serie A.
Leggi su 90min

twitterInterWhatsup : RT @SempreIntercom: Inter & Juventus Interested In €10M Rated Genoa Prospect Nicolo Rovella Italian Media Reports - Skrizovic : RT @SempreIntercom: Inter & Juventus Interested In €10M Rated Genoa Prospect Nicolo Rovella Italian Media Reports - InterStats : RT @SempreIntercom: Inter & Juventus Interested In €10M Rated Genoa Prospect Nicolo Rovella Italian Media Reports - SempreIntercom : Inter & Juventus Interested In €10M Rated Genoa Prospect Nicolo Rovella Italian Media Reports… - angelorp2611 : [CALCIOPOLI SHOCK!??] | 'NON POTEVO COLPIRE L' INTER!!!' LA JUVENTUS FARÀ... -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Juventus Inter

Juve, Inter, Milan: per lo scudetto ritorna l’antica lotta a tre (con il Napoli outsider)  Corriere della Sera
Serie A, 15 squadre a novembre rischiano di non poter pagare gli stipendi
L’idea sarebbe quella di incassare sotto forma di anticipo il paracadute solitamente destinato ai club che retrocedono: a beneficiarne sarebbero così tutti i club della massima serie, big come ...
Juventus e Inter su Rovella: il Genoa fissa il prezzo. Per i nerazzurri affare 'alla Salcedo'?
Secondo quanto riporta l'edizione odierna della Gazzetta dello Sport, la sfida tra Inter e Juventus non si esaurisce al terreno di gioco, ma in questi giorni si è spostata anche sul mercato. I due ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Juventus Inter
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Juventus Inter Juventus Inter Rovella Genoa fissa