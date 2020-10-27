Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancioLudovica Bizzaglia : Ho accettato la malattia!Francesca Fialdini : I disturbi alimentari sono dei lenti suicidi!MGW-X: PG Esports e Pepsi Max uniscono le forzeCall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del gioco – The ClubKONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILECarnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su Steam

Drawbridge Health Announces Partnerships to Fuel Expansion in Japan

MENLO PARK, California, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawbridge Health, a Healthcare technology ...

 Drawbridge Health, a Healthcare technology company redefining the blood draw experience for both patients and Healthcare providers, today announced a further investment from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma") as well as a new research and development collaboration agreement.  Drawbridge Health also reported that it has secured a strategic investment from new investor TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. ("TOHO HOLDINGS"), in addition to a follow-on investment from Kyoto University Innovation Capital ("KYOTO-iCAP"). The investments will Fuel Drawbridge Health's Expansion in the Japanese market and support adoption of the ...
