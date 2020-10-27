Cytiva strengthens support to diagnostics industry with new labs, services and supply chain enhancements (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Cytiva launches new services for diagnostic developers and will establish new labs to meet the future needs of the industry. Cytiva Diagnostic services will help developers bring point-of-care diagnostic tests to market quicker through infrastructure, expertise and consultation for point of care immunoassay development. A multi-million dollar investment will be used partly to expand chemistry labs in Cardiff, Wales as well as establishing design labs in Germany and China. Cytiva has had a critical role working with diagnostic developers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, over 50 million people have been PCR tested using components or ... Leggi su iltempo
