Cytiva strengthens support to diagnostics industry with new labs | services and supply chain enhancements

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva launches new services for diagnostic ...

Cytiva strengthens support to diagnostics industry with new labs, services and supply chain enhancements (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Cytiva launches new services for diagnostic developers and will establish new labs to meet the future needs of the industry. Cytiva Diagnostic services will help developers bring point-of-care diagnostic tests to market quicker through infrastructure, expertise and consultation for point of care immunoassay development. A multi-million dollar investment will be used partly to expand chemistry labs in Cardiff, Wales as well as establishing design labs in Germany and China. Cytiva has had a critical role working with diagnostic developers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, over 50 million people have been PCR tested using components or ...
