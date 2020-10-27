ACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancioLudovica Bizzaglia : Ho accettato la malattia!Francesca Fialdini : I disturbi alimentari sono dei lenti suicidi!MGW-X: PG Esports e Pepsi Max uniscono le forze

Clements Worldwide Receives 14th Consecutive IIABA Best Practices Agency Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clements Worldwide continues to be part of an elite group ...

zazoom
Commenta
Clements Worldwide Receives 14th Consecutive IIABA Best Practices Agency Award (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Clements Worldwide continues to be part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business Practices of the "Best" agencies and urges others to adopt similar Practices. "We are honored to be recognized as a Best Practices Agency for the 14th Consecutive year. This is a testimony to the Customer First approach of our employees as we strive to enable our clients the freedom to live ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Clements Worldwide
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Clements Worldwide Clements Worldwide Receives 14th Consecutive