Best betting sites in Italy

Leggi su udine20

(Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) The Italian nation has always been passionate about sports, mainly football as the Squadra Azzura has had amazing moments throughout its history. With 4 World Cups and one European Championship wins under their belts, the Italian national football team has inspired millions of supporters and thousands of punters to participate in sports. Around 35% of all adult citizens frequently use sportsin. Coupled with a strong economy and clear regulations in place set by the AAMS – Amministrazione Autonoma dei Monopoli di Stato – bookmakers inare enjoying a very healthy environment that is also reflected by a staggering 10.4% growth in 2018 when theindustry generated over €1.4 billion in revenue. So, no matter if you’re a ...