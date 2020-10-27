Best betting sites in Italy (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) The Italian nation has always been passionate about sports, mainly football as the Squadra Azzura has had amazing moments throughout its history. With 4 World Cups and one European Championship wins under their belts, the Italian national football team has inspired millions of supporters and thousands of punters to participate in sports betting. Around 35% of all adult citizens frequently use sports betting sites in Italy. Coupled with a strong economy and clear regulations in place set by the AAMS – Amministrazione Autonoma dei Monopoli di Stato – bookmakers in Italy are enjoying a very healthy environment that is also reflected by a staggering 10.4% growth in 2018 when the betting industry generated over €1.4 billion in revenue. So, no matter if you’re a ... Leggi su udine20
