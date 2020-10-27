Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 classic and fashionable smartwatches for active lifestyles are suitable for every look with a comprehensive range of health features (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) Voice control + Amazon Alexa built-in1 makes life easier, more efficient and more fun SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Amazfit is launching the two latest editions of its smartwatches from its popular Fashion series of wearables this season. The Amazfit GTR 2 blends traditional watch design with extensive fitness and health tracking features and will launch in the UK and the US on 30 October; the sleek and stylish Amazfit GTS 2 will launch in the US on 1 November and will be available in the UK on 15 November. Elegant Design with Impressive Technology Available with either a stainless steel or black aluminum alloy case, the Amazfit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Amazfit is launching the two latest editions of its smartwatches from its popular Fashion series of wearables this season. The Amazfit GTR 2 blends traditional watch design with extensive fitness and health tracking features and will launch in the UK and the US on 30 October; the sleek and stylish Amazfit GTS 2 will launch in the US on 1 November and will be available in the UK on 15 November. Elegant Design with Impressive Technology Available with either a stainless steel or black aluminum alloy case, the Amazfit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 classic and fashionable smartwatches for active lifestyles are suitable for every look with a comprehensive range of health features
Amazfit GTR 2 e GTS 2 ufficiali in Italia : in vendita da oggi a prezzi ottimi
Amazfit GTR 2 e Amazfit GTS 2 arrivano in Italia con ottimi prezzi
MiuiBlog : #Amazfit GTS 2 e GTR 2 adesso ufficiali anche in versione Global #AmazfitGtr2 #AmazfitGts2 #Fitness #Gtr2 #Gts2… - HDblog : RT @HDblog: Amazfit, GTR 2 e GTS 2 pronti al debutto internazionale insieme a una bilancia smart - lillydessi : Amazfit terrà un evento domani 27 ottobre: lancio globale di GTR 2 e GTS 2? - MobileWorld - Tech4D_ : Amazfit Pop è ufficiale, GTR 2 e GTS 2 in arrivo il 27 ottobre in Europa - Lorexae : Amazfit terrà un evento domani 27 ottobre: lancio globale di GTR 2 e GTS 2? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Amazfit GTRAmazfit GTR 2 e GTS 2 ufficiali in Italia: in vendita da oggi a prezzi ottimi TuttoTech.net Amazfit Pop è ufficiale, GTR 2 e GTS 2 in arrivo il 27 ottobre in Europa
Amazfit Pop è il nuovo smartwatch presentato da Huami con molte caratteristiche interessanti: il prezzo di lancio è 349 Yuan (52 dollari).
Amazfit, GTR 2 e GTS 2 pronti al debutto internazionale insieme a una bilancia smart
Amazfit annuncerà domani GTR 2 e GTS 2, i due smartwatch che arrivano sul mercato globale dopo aver debuttato in Cina lo scorso settembre.
Amazfit GTRSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Amazfit GTR