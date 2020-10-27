Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancioLudovica Bizzaglia : Ho accettato la malattia!Francesca Fialdini : I disturbi alimentari sono dei lenti suicidi!MGW-X: PG Esports e Pepsi Max uniscono le forzeCall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del gioco – The ClubKONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILECarnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su Steam

ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times (FT) revealed its annual Ranking of the ...

ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020 (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Financial Times (FT) revealed its annual Ranking of the world's top 100 EMBA programs for 2020 on October 26th. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has reasserted its best position since its debut on the list, Ranked sixth Worldwide. This year, ACEM leads the Ranking in the criterion of salary increase and achieves a score of 9.44 out of 10 in terms of overall satisfaction of graduates. Based on the full-fledged discipline arrangement of SJTU and its leading role in future development, the EMBA program from ACEM has embraced changes, striven for innovation, and aligned ...
ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020
Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has reasserted its best position since its debut on the list, ranked sixth worldwide. This year, ACEM leads the ...
