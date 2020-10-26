Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Chongqing Yubei District launches live-streaming cultural tourism promotion (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) Chongqing, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality opened online through a live-streaming platform on Thursday. Tan Qing, head of Yubei District, served as the live anchor to promote Yubei's boutique tourist routes as well as cultural and creative products to the audience. According to Tan, relying on the airport, Yubei District is stepping up efforts to support the development of Chongqing Liang Jiang New Area, promote the China-Singapore ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality opened online through a live-streaming platform on Thursday. Tan Qing, head of Yubei District, served as the live anchor to promote Yubei's boutique tourist routes as well as cultural and creative products to the audience. According to Tan, relying on the airport, Yubei District is stepping up efforts to support the development of Chongqing Liang Jiang New Area, promote the China-Singapore ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : Green transformation vital for coal coking dev. and B&R energy cooperation
Xinhua Silk Road : Green transformation vital for coal coking dev. and B&R energy cooperation
Xinhua Silk Road : China's Quanzhou strives to promote construction of pilot zone of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua SilkXinhua Silk Road 137 projects with investment of RMB91 15 bln contracted in east China’s Jiangyin padovanews.it Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Chongqing Yubei District launches live-streaming cultural tourism promotion
CHONGQING, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality opened online through a live-streaming platform ...
Xinhua Silk Road 137 projects with investment of RMB91 15 bln contracted in east China’s Jiangyin
(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk