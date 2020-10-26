Carnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su SteamCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle sfide del bunker di HalloweenDecreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da AgcomPumpkin Jack e Amnesia: Rebirth con RTX e DLSS su GeForce NOW

Wonderful® Pistachios Celebrates Birth Of World' s First Green Puppy Named ' Pistachio' By Giving Free Pistachios To Every Resident Of Its Italian Hometown; Owner Gets Lifetime Supply

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An unforgettable dog deserves an unforgettable treat. Today, ...

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

An unforgettable dog deserves an unforgettable treat. Today, Wonderful®; Pistachios announced plans to donate a bag of Wonderful Pistachios to all Residents in Pattada, Sardinia Italy, to celebrate the Birth of the World's First Green Puppy Named "Pistachio." The company will also donate a Lifetime Supply of Wonderful Pistachios to Mr. Cristian Mallocci, the dog's proud Owner who runs a small farm in Pattada. News of Pistachio's Birth quickly traveled across the globe, and while his coloring is temporary, ...
