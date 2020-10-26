KONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILECarnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su SteamCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle sfide del bunker di HalloweenDecreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da Agcom

Rokt closes US$80M Series D investment round as COVID-19 drives significant demand in e-commerce

The tech leader sees a 42% increase in valuation in 2020, to more than US$450M NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 ...

Rokt closes US$80M Series D investment round as COVID-19 drives significant demand in e-commerce (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) The tech leader sees a 42% increase in valuation in 2020, to more than US$450M NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Rokt, the global leader in e-commerce technology, today announced an investment of US$80M. The capital will help accelerate research & development and support the expansion of its client base into new verticals and geographies as Rokt continues to make e-commerce smarter, faster, and better. The funding round was led by Rokt's largest institutional shareholder TDM Growth Partners, and supported by other existing investors including Square Peg. In just this year alone, Rokt's valuation has increased 42% to more than US$450M. While the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of corporations ...
