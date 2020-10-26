GWM's POER Pickup Features 8AT for Global Launch (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) This Upcoming Launch Drives GWM Forward on its Internationalization Strategy BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and Pickup manufacturer, is entering the international mainstream Pickup truck market with the Launch of POER Pickup in the fourth quarter of this year, also targeting to rebrand its brand image by this intelligent safety Pickup. Its intelligent safety Features not only stand for GWM's forward looking to the technology development trend of auto industry and perspective layout of R&D, but also prove its innovative strength of Pickup models and new firm step of internationalization strategy. The First-ever 8AT Boosts Competitiveness and Brand Image GWM has unveiled the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GWM Announces First Launch Markets and More Safety Features for the New POER Pickup
BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, has revealed that its new POER pickup, with the name recently announced at Auto China 202 ...
