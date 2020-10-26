Champions: Lautaro, rabbia Genoa? Ce l'avevo con me stesso (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) ANSA, - MILANO, 26 OTT - "Mi sono arrabbiato con me stesso perché non ho fatto la gara che volevo, poi l'emozione ha influito, sono fatto cosi, mi è uscito da dentro, oggi sono contento e pronto per ... Leggi su corrieredellosport (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) ANSA, - MILANO, 26 OTT - "Mi sono arto con meperché non ho fatto la gara che volevo, poi l'emozione ha influito, sono fatto cosi, mi è uscito da dentro, oggi sono contento e pronto per ...

ApCalciomercato : Calciomercato, addio all’Inter | Lautaro esce allo scoperto - ItaSportPress : Inter, Lautaro: 'A Genova ero arrabbiato con me stesso perchè...' - - interliveit : #ShakhtarInter, #Lautaro non dà certezze sul suo futuro - sportli26181512 : Lautaro, lo sfogo è alle spalle: 'Furioso con me stesso, ma sono già oltre': Lautaro, lo sfogo è alle spalle: 'Furi… - Yuro_23 : RT @Gazzetta_it: #Lautaro, l'ira è alle spalle: 'Furioso con me stesso, ma sono già oltre' -