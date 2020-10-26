Carnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su SteamCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle sfide del bunker di HalloweenDecreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da AgcomPumpkin Jack e Amnesia: Rebirth con RTX e DLSS su GeForce NOW

Assent Clients Achieve Critical European Sustainability Milestone

Supply chain data management firm Assent Compliance first to complete successful automated data ...

Assent Clients Achieve Critical European Sustainability Milestone (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) Supply chain data management firm Assent Compliance first to complete successful automated data submission to the European Union SCIP database. OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Assent Compliance is the first supply chain data management firm to successfully complete an automated data submission to the European Union (EU)'s new SCIP database on behalf of a customer. The EU's Waste Framework Directive, along with its new SCIP database reporting requirement, is part of Europe's ongoing prioritization of environmental and economic Sustainability. "We at Assent are pleased to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable economy and help ensure waste is valued as a resource," said Assent CEO Andrew Waitman. "Enabling our large customer base to meet the SCIP ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
