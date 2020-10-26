Assent Clients Achieve Critical European Sustainability Milestone (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) Supply chain data management firm Assent Compliance first to complete successful automated data submission to the European Union SCIP database. OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Assent Compliance is the first supply chain data management firm to successfully complete an automated data submission to the European Union (EU)'s new SCIP database on behalf of a customer. The EU's Waste Framework Directive, along with its new SCIP database reporting requirement, is part of Europe's ongoing prioritization of environmental and economic Sustainability. "We at Assent are pleased to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable economy and help ensure waste is valued as a resource," said Assent CEO Andrew Waitman. "Enabling our large customer base to meet the SCIP ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Assent Compliance is the first supply chain data management firm to successfully complete an automated data submission to the European Union (EU)'s new SCIP database on behalf of a customer. The EU's Waste Framework Directive, along with its new SCIP database reporting requirement, is part of Europe's ongoing prioritization of environmental and economic Sustainability. "We at Assent are pleased to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable economy and help ensure waste is valued as a resource," said Assent CEO Andrew Waitman. "Enabling our large customer base to meet the SCIP ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Assent ClientsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Assent Clients