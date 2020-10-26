Assent Clients Achieve Critical European Sustainability Milestone

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) Supply chain data management firmCompliance first to complete successful automated data submission to theUnion SCIP database. OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/Compliance is the first supply chain data management firm to successfully complete an automated data submission to theUnion (EU)'s new SCIP database on behalf of a customer. The EU's Waste Framework Directive, along with its new SCIP database reporting requirement, is part of Europe's ongoing prioritization of environmental and economic. "We atare pleased to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable economy and help ensure waste is valued as a resource," saidCEO Andrew Waitman. "Enabling our large customer base to meet the SCIP ...