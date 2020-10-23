Shazam! Fury of the Gods introdurrà tre nuove villain (Di venerdì 23 ottobre 2020) Un trio di villain nuovo di zecca in arrivo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, sequel del fortunato hit DC Shazam! la cui uscita è slittata al 2023. Il pubblico dovrà attendere un bel po' di tempo per vedere Shazam! Fury of the Gods, la cui uscita è slittata al 2023, ma il sequel dell'hit DC Shazam! conterrà non poche sorprese: si preannuncia l'arrivo di tre nuove villain. Il primo Shazam!, diretto da David F. Sandberg racconta le vicende del giovane orfano Billy Batson (Asher Angel) che, dopo aver scoperto l'esistenza di alcuni oggetti appartenuti a un mago, acquisisce l'abilità di trasformarsi nel supereroe adulto Shazam (Zachary Levi). Dopo aver imparato ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 23 ottobre 2020) Un trio dinuovo di zecca in arrivo inof the, sequel del fortunato hit DCla cui uscita è slittata al 2023. Il pubblico dovrà attendere un bel po' di tempo per vedereof the, la cui uscita è slittata al 2023, ma il sequel dell'hit DCconterrà non poche sorprese: si preannuncia l'arrivo di tre. Il primo, diretto da David F. Sandberg racconta le vicende del giovane orfano Billy Batson (Asher Angel) che, dopo aver scoperto l'esistenza di alcuni oggetti appartenuti a un mago, acquisisce l'abilità di trasformarsi nel supereroe adulto Shazam (Zachary Levi). Dopo aver imparato ...

