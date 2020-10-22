Jim Beam Launches 'Lineage' - A Father and Son Collaboration (Di giovedì 22 ottobre 2020) FRANKFORT, Ky., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Jim Beam® Bourbon, the number one selling bourbon in the world, has announced the launch of Lineage – a batched premium expression created by seventh-generation Beam Family Master Distiller, Fred Noe, and his son, Freddie. The one-of-a-kind whiskey will be available to purchase in the global travel retail early 2021 for $250 (USD). Encompassing eight generations of expertise, knowledge and curiosity, Lineage, is the first bourbon from the Jim Beam portfolio to feature Freddie's name. Aged in charred white oak barrels in Warehouse K since 2004, the exquisite bourbon is 15 years old and has the same mouthfeel for which Jim Beam is recognised. With the perfect proof of 110 (55% ABV) the whiskey has notes of spice, ... Leggi su iltempo
