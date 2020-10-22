HUAWEI Sound's new speaker co-engineered with Devialet -- A new era for wireless Hi-Fi (Di giovedì 22 ottobre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
HUAWEI released a new wireless speaker in its HUAWEI Sound Series, a collaboration with acoustics giant Devialet, on October 22, 2020. The two companies had partnered to launch the HUAWEI Sound X in 2019, which as the first-ever premium wireless speaker has made top-notch audio and acoustics technology broadly accessible to ordinary users and audiophiles alike. The next-generation HUAWEI Sound is the crown jewel of the fruitful HUAWEI X Devialet partnership, with all of its loudspeakers adopting Devialet-patented acoustic designs for even ... Leggi su iltempo
HUAWEI released a new wireless speaker in its HUAWEI Sound Series, a collaboration with acoustics giant Devialet, on October 22, 2020. The two companies had partnered to launch the HUAWEI Sound X in 2019, which as the first-ever premium wireless speaker has made top-notch audio and acoustics technology broadly accessible to ordinary users and audiophiles alike. The next-generation HUAWEI Sound is the crown jewel of the fruitful HUAWEI X Devialet partnership, with all of its loudspeakers adopting Devialet-patented acoustic designs for even ... Leggi su iltempo
HDblog : RT @HDblog: Huawei Sound: suona familiare? Un leak svela lo smart speaker compatto - HDblog : Huawei Sound: suona familiare? Un leak svela lo smart speaker compatto -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HUAWEI SoundPronti alla presentazione di Huawei Mate 40: orario e diretta streaming OptiMagazine Altri 5 prodotti presentati con Huawei Mate 40 il 22 ottobre
Sarà un evento molto caldo quello in programma il prossimo 22 ottobre, in riferimento all'evento con cui conosceremo ufficialmente il ...
Huawei Sound: suona familiare? Un leak svela lo smart speaker compatto
Huawei Sound è la versione compatta di Sound X, arrivato anche in Italia all'inizio dell'anno. Sarà presentato probabilmente il 22 con Mate 40, ma intanto le immagini sono già online.
HUAWEI SoundSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HUAWEI Sound