GEM Group Invest EUR15 million to EV Charge Holding Limited

ZHENGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Charge Holding Ltd. (EV Charge), an electric charging ...

ZHENGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

EV Charge Holding Ltd. (EV Charge), an electric charging solution company incorporated under the laws of the United Kingdom whose registered office is at 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU, announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg based private alternative Investment Group, to provide EV Charge with up to EUR 15 million over a 3-year term following a public listing of EV Charge common stock on an accredited international stock exchange. EV Charge will use the funds to develop infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The initial EUR 15 million will be in the form of a capital commitment that allows EV ...
