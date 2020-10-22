BE Semiconductor Industries N V Announces Q3-20 Results

(Di giovedì 22 ottobre 2020) announced in a separate press release today an agreement to develop the industry's first complete and proven equipment solution for die based hybrid bonding. The collaboration harnesses each firm's ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Semiconductor Industries

Merate Edizione

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, announced that Rajaram (Raj) Radhakrishnan has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Radhakrishnan will be responsible for the str ...