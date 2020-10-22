Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Guangzhou will witness the 2020 World 5G Convention on November 26 GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/This article was written by the World 5G Convention Organizing Committee(reported by Science and Technology Daily): The 2020 World 5G Convention, co-hosted by the People's Government of Guangdong Province of the PRC, National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC, Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC, and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, will be held in Guangzhou from November 26 to 28. The theme of the Convention is "5G+ By All for All ". On March 4, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee emphasized to speed up the construction of new infrastructures such as 5G networks and data centers. When General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Zhejiang, Shaanxi and other places this year, he ...