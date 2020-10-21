Solskjaer: “Rashford ha tanta qualità. Abbiamo meritato di vincere” (Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020) Il tecnico del Manchester United, Ole Solskjaer, dopo la vittoria contro il Psg in Champions League ha parlato brevemente in conferenza stampa: “E’ stata una buona prestazione, credo che Abbiamo meritato di vincere e creato occasioni. La performance di questa gara ci mostra che siamo cresciuti, la prestazione è stata migliore rispetto all’ultima volta anche se il risultato fu 3-1. Rashford? Ha tanta qualità, ha fatto un bel gol ed è un ottimo calciatore.” Foto: Twitter uff United L'articolo Solskjaer: “Rashford ha tanta qualità. Abbiamo meritato di vincere” proviene da Alfredo Pedullà. Leggi su alfredopedulla (Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020) Il tecnico del Manchester United, Ole, dopo la vittoria contro il Psg in Champions League ha parlato brevemente in conferenza stampa: “E’ stata una buona prestazione, credo chedi vincere e creato occasioni. La performance di questa gara ci mostra che siamo cresciuti, la prestazione è stata migliore rispetto all’ultima volta anche se il risultato fu 3-1. Rashford? Haqualità, ha fatto un bel gol ed è un ottimo calciatore.” Foto: Twitter uff United L'articolo: “Rashford haqualità.di vincere” proviene da Alfredo Pedullà.

