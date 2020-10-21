Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | nuova Skill Battle modeKoch Media sigla un accordo di distribuzione con CapcomFallout 76|la Giornata delle Bombe!Kaspersky partecipa all’evento Cultura e innovazioneDOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Parte 1 disponibileSkincare maschile: come farla, con quali prodotti e quante volteRed Dead Online: Halloween Pass, Dead of Night e Pantere LeggendarieStagione 6 di Warzone e Modern Warfare | The Haunting of VerdanskTerraria mobile riceve l’ aggiornamento 1.4Destiny 2: Oltre la Luce – Trailer della storia

Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

VATICAN CITY, OCT 21 - Pope Francis says in a new documentary presented at the Rome Film Fest Wednesday ...

Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples VATICAN CITY, OCT 21 - Pope Francis says in a new documentary presented at the Rome Film Fest Wednesday that "homosexuals have the right to be part of a family, they are children of God and are
