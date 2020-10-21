Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri (Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020) "It seems from dialogue with the Commission that the quota of the Next Generation EU that falls within the React EU, cohesion policy, could be much higher than forecast for the first year," he said. ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt planningGovt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri
ROME, OCT 21 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday that the government intends to deliver a cut in income-tax IRPEF "of a significant size". The minister told Radio 24 that around eight ...
Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation
ROME, OCT 20 - Nino Cartabellotta, the president of the GIMBE health foundation, on Tuesday blasted the new government measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as being too bland. Among other things, ...
Govt planningSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Govt planning