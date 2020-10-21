Fallout 76|la Giornata delle Bombe!Kaspersky partecipa all’evento Cultura e innovazioneDOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Parte 1 disponibileSkincare maschile: come farla, con quali prodotti e quante volteRed Dead Online: Halloween Pass, Dead of Night e Pantere LeggendarieStagione 6 di Warzone e Modern Warfare | The Haunting of VerdanskTerraria mobile riceve l’ aggiornamento 1.4Destiny 2: Oltre la Luce – Trailer della storiaLe Iene aggrediti e immobilizzati dai CasamonicaRTX ON: molti giochi con Ray Tracing e DLSS quest’anno

Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri

It seems from dialogue with the Commission that the quota of the Next Generation EU that falls within ...

ROME, OCT 21 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday that the government intends to deliver a cut in income-tax IRPEF "of a significant size". The minister told Radio 24 that around eight ...
Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation
ROME, OCT 20 - Nino Cartabellotta, the president of the GIMBE health foundation, on Tuesday blasted the new government measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as being too bland. Among other things, ...
