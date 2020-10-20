The Batman: avvistati Superman e Wonder Woman sul set! (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) Sul set di The Batman, nuovo film sull’uomo pipistrello diretto da Matt Reeves, sono stati avvistati anche Superman e Wonder Woman Le riprese di The Batman, nuovo film di Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Blood story) interpretato da Robert Pattinson, continuano nonostante le mille difficoltà. I fan dell’uomo pipistrello non hanno intenzione di perdersi neanche una mossa. Da giorni infatti fanno compagnia alla troupe intorno al set del film, che attualmente si trova in Inghilterra, a Liverpool. Le ultime immagini diffuse ritraevano la scena del funerale, con Batman, CatWoman, Pinguino e Carmine Falcone. Vediamo qual è stata questa volta la sorpresa per tutti noi fan dei supereroi! The Batman: anche ... Leggi su tuttotek
Il Daily Mail diffonde nuove immagini dal set di The Batman in cui vediamo l’irriconoscibile Colin Farrell a cavallo di una moto, mentre tenta di fuggire da Robert Pattinson. Ricordiamo che l’attore ...
