The Batman | avvistati Superman e Wonder Woman sul set!

Sul set di The Batman, nuovo film sull'uomo pipistrello diretto da Matt Reeves, sono stati avvistati anche Superman e Wonder Woman Le riprese di The Batman, nuovo film di Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Blood story) interpretato da Robert Pattinson, continuano nonostante le mille difficoltà. I fan dell'uomo pipistrello non hanno intenzione di perdersi neanche una mossa. Da giorni infatti fanno compagnia alla troupe intorno al set del film, che attualmente si trova in Inghilterra, a Liverpool. Le ultime immagini diffuse ritraevano la scena del funerale, con Batman, CatWoman, Pinguino e Carmine Falcone. Vediamo qual è stata questa volta la sorpresa per tutti noi fan dei supereroi!

