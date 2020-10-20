Ivan Granatino e Clementino in radio dal 23 ottobre con il singolo ...Il TV arrotolabile di LG è disponibile in Corea del SudLuis Angel Salazar : muore in Messico il wrestler Principe AereoQuanto è importante un codice di condotta nella progettazione di slot ...DIRT 5: nuovo gameplay su Xbox Series XOPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoTWiko anticipa il Black Friday con super scontiLewis Hamilton scelto come brand ambassador di LG signatureArriva la Mi Wireless Charging da 80WDiretta Giuseppe Conte 18 ottobre 2020: Streaming e novità del nuovo ...

The Batman | avvistati Superman e Wonder Woman sul set!
Sul set di The Batman, nuovo film sull’uomo pipistrello diretto da Matt Reeves, sono stati ...

The Batman: avvistati Superman e Wonder Woman sul set! (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) Sul set di The Batman, nuovo film sull’uomo pipistrello diretto da Matt Reeves, sono stati avvistati anche Superman e Wonder Woman Le riprese di The Batman, nuovo film di Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Blood story) interpretato da Robert Pattinson, continuano nonostante le mille difficoltà. I fan dell’uomo pipistrello non hanno intenzione di perdersi neanche una mossa. Da giorni infatti fanno compagnia alla troupe intorno al set del film, che attualmente si trova in Inghilterra, a Liverpool. Le ultime immagini diffuse ritraevano la scena del funerale, con Batman, CatWoman, Pinguino e Carmine Falcone. Vediamo qual è stata questa volta la sorpresa per tutti noi fan dei supereroi! The Batman: anche ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Batman

The Batman: il Pinguino in fuga in moto nelle nuove foto dal set
Il Daily Mail diffonde nuove immagini dal set di The Batman in cui vediamo l’irriconoscibile Colin Farrell a cavallo di una moto, mentre tenta di fuggire da Robert Pattinson. Ricordiamo che l’attore ...
The Batman: avvistati Superman e Wonder Woman sul set!
Sul set di The Batman, nuovo film sull'uomo pipistrello diretto da Matt Reeves, sono stati avvistati anche Superman e Wonder Woman.
