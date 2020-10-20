Spectrm Launches Instagram Messaging Solutions for Brands (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) Spectrm launched Instagram Messaging Solutions today, enabling Brands to scale one-to-one Messaging with Instagram's 1 billion users. NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Consumer demand for Messaging businesses is growing fast, accelerated by e-commerce growth due to COVID-19. In the first half of 2020, online spending in the US grew by 30.1% to reach $347.26 billion. The adoption of e-commerce increased from previously infrequent online shoppers by 160%1. With 75% of consumers now preferring to engage Brands in private Messaging channels vs traditional channels, conversational marketing platforms, like Spectrm, are seeing rapid adoption by consumer Brands. "We are thrilled that ... Leggi su iltempo
