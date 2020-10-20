L’attore Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) L’attore statunitense e produttore cinematografico Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro. Lo ha scritto attraverso i social dicendo che anche se la malattia è grave si ritiene fortunato ad avere una grande squadra di medici e che la guarigione è vicina. Ha scritto anche di sentirsi grato per l’amore e il sostegno della famiglia e degli amici e ha ringraziato tutti per le loro preghiere. Il messaggio su twitter Jeff Bridges@TheJeffBridges·20 ott 2020 As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting ... Leggi su quotidianpost
RaiNews : L'attore americano Jeff Bridges ha annunciato su Twitter di essere affetto da un linfoma - QuotidianPost : L’attore Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro - Carmela_oltre : RT @Tg3web: L'attore premio Oscar Jeff Bridges, indimenticabile Drugo nel 'Grande Lebowski' dei fratelli Cohen, ha annunciato di essere mal… - codeghino10 : RT @Tg3web: L'attore premio Oscar Jeff Bridges, indimenticabile Drugo nel 'Grande Lebowski' dei fratelli Cohen, ha annunciato di essere mal… - Tg3web : L'attore premio Oscar Jeff Bridges, indimenticabile Drugo nel 'Grande Lebowski' dei fratelli Cohen, ha annunciato d… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : L’attore Jeff«Beetlejuice - Spiritello porcello» in tv , che fine hanno fatto i protagonisti del film di Tim Burton Corriere della Sera
L’attore JeffSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : L’attore Jeff