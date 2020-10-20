Le Iene aggrediti e immobilizzati dai CasamonicaRTX ON: molti giochi con Ray Tracing e DLSS quest’annoBALAN WONDERWORLD OPENING MOVIEGinevra Lamborghini su musica, famiglia, pregiudizio ed Elettra: Non ...Ivan Granatino e Clementino in radio dal 23 ottobre con il singolo ...Il TV arrotolabile di LG è disponibile in Corea del SudLuis Angel Salazar : muore in Messico il wrestler Principe AereoQuanto è importante un codice di condotta nella progettazione di slot ...DIRT 5: nuovo gameplay su Xbox Series XOPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoT

L’attore Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro

L’attore statunitense e produttore cinematografico Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro. ...

L’attore Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) L’attore statunitense e produttore cinematografico Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro. Lo ha scritto attraverso i social dicendo che anche se la malattia è grave si ritiene fortunato ad avere una grande squadra di medici e che la guarigione è vicina. Ha scritto anche di sentirsi grato per l’amore e il sostegno della famiglia e degli amici e ha ringraziato tutti per le loro preghiere. Il messaggio su twitter Jeff Bridges@TheJeffBridges·20 ott 2020 As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting ...
