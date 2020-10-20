L’attore Jeff Bridges ha annunciato di avere un cancro

Leggi su quotidianpost

(Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) L’attore statunitense e produttore cinematograficohadiun. Lo ha scritto attraverso i social dicendo che anche se la malattia è grave si ritiene fortunato aduna grande squadra di medici e che la guarigione è vicina. Ha scritto anche di sentirsi grato per l’amore e il sostegno della famiglia e degli amici e ha ringraziato tutti per le loro preghiere. Il messaggio su twitter@The·20 ott 2020 As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting ...