FP Markets Expands Its CFD Trading Offering in Commodities, Metals and Indices (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
FP Markets is pleased to announce that it is expanding its product Offering. Recently awarded as the 'Best Value Global Forex Broker' for a second consecutive year, the company continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex and is pleased to announce it has added the following products to its Offering: Already Offering 60+ Forex currency pairs, the recent decision to add to its CFD Offering in Commodities, Metals and Indices is great news with the upcoming US election. Managing Director Matt Murphie commented "The US dollar will be heavily scrutinised in the weeks either side of the US election and the additional products will provide further Trading ... Leggi su iltempo
FP Markets is pleased to announce that it is expanding its product Offering. Recently awarded as the 'Best Value Global Forex Broker' for a second consecutive year, the company continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex and is pleased to announce it has added the following products to its Offering: Already Offering 60+ Forex currency pairs, the recent decision to add to its CFD Offering in Commodities, Metals and Indices is great news with the upcoming US election. Managing Director Matt Murphie commented "The US dollar will be heavily scrutinised in the weeks either side of the US election and the additional products will provide further Trading ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Markets ExpandsZefr Expands Global Footprint, appoints Ross Nicol, Ultano Kindelan Williams and Kenny Spangberg to lead EMEA sales
Industry Veterans Join to Meet Growing Demand for Brand Suitability in EMEA Region LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, the leading independent contextual data platform for brand suitability a ...
Lucid Motors Expands Luxury EV Lineup with Its Most Attainable Lucid Air Model Yet, Featuring 406 Miles of Range and 480 horsepower from just $69,900
Reservations Now Open for All Lucid Air Models NEWARK, California, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, has ...
Markets ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Markets Expands