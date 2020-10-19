Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association (Di lunedì 19 ottobre 2020) WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association (ICA) Elected Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Freeport-McMoRan, as its Chairman of the Board. He will serve in this capacity for two years. Higgins replaces Ivan Arriagada, Group CEO, Antofagasta PLC, who served as ICA Chairman for the last two years. In his new role as ICA Chairman, Higgins will help guide the Copper industry at an important time. "I have long appreciated the work ICA has undertaken as the leading voice for the Copper industry. This ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Freeport McMoRanNew York: acquisti a mani basse su Freeport-Mcmoran Teleborsa New York: acquisti a mani basse su Freeport-Mcmoran
Le foto presenti su www.teleborsa.it sono di pubblico dominio o soggette a licenza di pubblicazione in concessione a Teleborsa S.r.l. Chiunque ritenesse che la pubblicazione di un ...
New York: seduta euforica per Freeport-Mcmoran
Protagonista Freeport-Mcmoran, che mostra un'ottima performance, con un rialzo del 6,62%. Il confronto del titolo con l'S&P-500, su base settimanale, mostra la maggiore forza relativa ...
Freeport McMoRanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Freeport McMoRan