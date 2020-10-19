OPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoTWiko anticipa il Black Friday con super scontiLewis Hamilton scelto come brand ambassador di LG signatureArriva la Mi Wireless Charging da 80WDiretta Giuseppe Conte 18 ottobre 2020: Streaming e novità del nuovo ...Covid-19, si va verso un nuovo Dpcm: ecco le ipotesiMinistro Azzolina : più di 80.000 euro di aumento di stipendio in 3 ...Guilty Gear -Strive- arriverà su console e PC Digital ad aprile 2021Quali Mascherine Protettive far indossare ai bambini?Final Fantasy VII e VIII twin-pack a dicembre su Nintendo Switch

CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 - Presenting Companies & New Collaborations

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity®, the sustainable technology innovation forum, ...

CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 - Presenting Companies & New Collaborations

CleanEquity®;, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco &; Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, will kick off on the 22nd October. It will be broadcast live on EarthX TV. The CEO of Climate-KIC, Dr Kirsten Dunlop, will open the conference and talk about the crucial role innovation must play in decarbonisation and how the financial markets must adapt and play their part. London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity®; team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 13th anniversary. These are the 22 Companies, which have been selected to present: ICL announces two new sponsorship Collaborations for 2020, ...
