City of Mississauga Applauds Roche Canada Jobs Investment in Life Sciences Industry
Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) has announced a major Jobs Investment into Ontario's Life Sciences Industry that will bring up to 500 highly skilled and specialized full-time positions to the City of Mississauga. Roche Canada's$500 million dollar Investment over five years will establish a Global Pharma Technical (PT) Operations site at its Mississauga pharmaceutical headquarters. "At a time when Canada and the world are looking to the Life Sciences sector to lead in testing, treatment and post-pandemic economic ... Leggi su iltempo
