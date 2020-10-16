Guilty Gear -Strive- arriverà su console e PC Digital ad aprile 2021Quali Mascherine Protettive far indossare ai bambini?Final Fantasy VII e VIII twin-pack a dicembre su Nintendo SwitchGuarda nuovi filmati di Cyberpunk 2077 sui veicoli, stile e altroPlayStation 5: primo sguardo alla User ExperiencePlayStation 5: primo sguardo alla User ExperienceGTA Online: livello e ricompense triple in PowerplayIl racconto di Massimiliano Ossini: Ho avuto il covid, è una cosa ...Square pubblica la demo di KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of MemoryAndrea Sannino dopo il Coronavirus: Non abbassate la guardia, vedo ...

The Fantastic Flitcrofts | Sally Hawkins nel cast del film

The Fantastic Flitcrofts: Sally Hawkins nel cast del film (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) Sally Hawkins sarà una delle protagoniste del film The Fantastic Flitcrofts, progetto ispirato a una storia vera. Sally Hawkins sarà una delle protagoniste del film The Fantastic Flitcrofts, progetto che avrà nel cast anche Rhys Ifans. Alla regia del lungometraggio ci sarà Craig Roberts, già dietro la macchina da presa di Eternal Beauty. La sceneggiatura di The Fantastic Flitcrofts sarà firmata da Simon Farnaby, già autore di Paddington. Mark Rylance sarà il protagonista del lungometraggio ispirato a una storia vera che racconta quello che accade a Maurice Flitcroft, un sognatore e inguaribile ottimista, che riesce ...
Ancelotti: Fantastic challenge for us
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he is excited for his in-form Everton to challenge themselves against rivals Liverpool.
