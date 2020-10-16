The Fantastic Flitcrofts: Sally Hawkins nel cast del film (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) Sally Hawkins sarà una delle protagoniste del film The Fantastic Flitcrofts, progetto ispirato a una storia vera. Sally Hawkins sarà una delle protagoniste del film The Fantastic Flitcrofts, progetto che avrà nel cast anche Rhys Ifans. Alla regia del lungometraggio ci sarà Craig Roberts, già dietro la macchina da presa di Eternal Beauty. La sceneggiatura di The Fantastic Flitcrofts sarà firmata da Simon Farnaby, già autore di Paddington. Mark Rylance sarà il protagonista del lungometraggio ispirato a una storia vera che racconta quello che accade a Maurice Flitcroft, un sognatore e inguaribile ottimista, che riesce ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020)sarà una delle protagoniste delThe, progetto ispirato a una storia vera.sarà una delle protagoniste delThe, progetto che avrà nelanche Rhys Ifans. Alla regia del lungometraggio ci sarà Craig Roberts, già dietro la macchina da presa di Eternal Beauty. La sceneggiatura di Thesarà firmata da Simon Farnaby, già autore di Paddington. Mark Rylance sarà il protagonista del lungometraggio ispirato a una storia vera che racconta quello che accade a Maurice Flitcroft, un sognatore e inguaribile ottimista, che riesce ...

Sally Hawkins sarà una delle protagoniste del film The Fantastic Flitcrofts, progetto che avrà nel cast anche Rhys Ifans. Alla regia del lungometraggio ci sarà Craig Roberts, già dietro la ...

Ancelotti: Fantastic challenge for us

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he is excited for his in-form Everton to challenge themselves against rivals Liverpool. - Sky Sport HD ...

