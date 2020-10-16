JUD care Launches International Partner Program for Its Portable Ward sROOM | a Revolutionary Solution for Patient Isolation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/JUD, a leading high-tech enterprise in the field of smart medical and healths, has kicked off itsfor its newly-launched(""), aforthat enables medical staff to quickly set up emergencyrooms in different locations. In just 10 minutes, a 6+ square meter single-person negative pressureroom can be erected, making it an important equipment for health emergencies, especially when it comes to combating infectious diseases. Persons or ...