GWM Announces First Launch Markets and More Safety Features for the New POER Pickup (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and Pickup manufacturer, has revealed that its new POER Pickup, with the name recently announced at Auto China 2020, will Firstly Launch in Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Chile, enhancing GWM's competitiveness in these Markets. The new POER Pickup will boast additional intelligent Safety Features. Positioned as a new generation intelligent and Safety Pickup for consumers around the world, POER's main competitive advantage lies in the integration and adoption of More intelligent Safety technology. By providing users with ...
