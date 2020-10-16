GAC MOTOR Launches All-New Luxury Flagship GA8 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
GAC MOTOR, together with partner Aljomaih Automotive Company, held a special global online release on October 15th for the launch of the Luxury Flagship all-new GA8 in the Saudi market. Benefiting from the good reputation of GAC MOTOR, the high-end Flagship model GA8 has attracted much attention as it is launched and is expected to be the best choice of Luxury cars for the new Saudi elites. This global live press conference on YouTube was co-hosted by Ahmad Albader, a well-known Saudi presenter, and Rana Jobran, a TV and radio host. Combining product videos, real-time online audience interaction and other activities. As the new ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DivinaCommediaQ : RT @sigma_tao: la divina commedia insegna Nel 2006 Massimo LA RS IIORS già fondatore del marchio Katay, che si occupa d'importare i veicol… - sigma_tao : la divina commedia insegna Nel 2006 Massimo LA RS IIORS già fondatore del marchio Katay, che si occupa d'importare… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GAC MOTORGac Motor, il marchio cinese è al Salone di Parigi, ma per ora la conquista dell'Europa è rimandata La Stampa GAC Group Demonstrating its global competitiveness as it brings the latest technology to the Beijing Auto Show
GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26th, the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition kicked off as one of the few that had the go-ahead this year. At the event, GAC G ...
GAC MOTORSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GAC MOTOR