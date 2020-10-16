Quali Mascherine Protettive far indossare ai bambini?Final Fantasy VII e VIII twin-pack a dicembre su Nintendo SwitchGuarda nuovi filmati di Cyberpunk 2077 sui veicoli, stile e altroPlayStation 5: primo sguardo alla User ExperiencePlayStation 5: primo sguardo alla User ExperienceGTA Online: livello e ricompense triple in PowerplayIl racconto di Massimiliano Ossini: Ho avuto il covid, è una cosa ...Square pubblica la demo di KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of MemoryAndrea Sannino dopo il Coronavirus: Non abbassate la guardia, vedo ...Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in arrivo in europa a ...

BGK agrees with IMF report | Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward the EU15

 Infrastructure investment is a key priority for Countries in Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe (CESEE) to accelerate the convergence of the living standards toward the level of the more advance European countries, the EU15 – says the IMF report published on 28th Sep 2020. IMF highlights the Three Seas Initiative investment Fund (3SIIF) as an initiative with the "aim to address Infrastructure needs in CESEE." The report estimates that closing 50% of the Infrastructure gap until 2030 would require an annual investment of 3-8% of GDP. Attracting private investors ...
