2 Lake Garda homes seized in League funds case

MILAN, OCT 16 - Italian finance police on Friday impounded two Lake Garda properties allegedly bought with embezzled funds from the nationalist populist League party. Police said the two small villas ...

Sirmione capitale della fotografia In scena una maratona di clic

Sirmione si prepara ad accogliere oggi i 150 fotografi che parteciperanno alla Sirmione Photo Marathon. Tantissime le richieste di iscrizione: alla fine per ragioni legate alla sicurezza sono stati ac ...

