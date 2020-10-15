Il premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TVSNIPER ELITE 4 IN ARRIVO SU SWITCH A NOVEMBREAggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020

Global Cyber Alliance Provides Cybersecurity Toolkit for Journalists

Media Members Now Have Resources and Tools to Secure Their Work WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ...

zazoom
Commenta
Global Cyber Alliance Provides Cybersecurity Toolkit for Journalists (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) Media Members Now Have Resources and Tools to Secure Their Work WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Today the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) released the GCA Cybersecurity Toolkit for Journalists at the 2020 Online News Association conference. The Toolkit is a free, operational resource aimed at helping Journalists, watchdogs, and small newsrooms shore-up their Cybersecurity practices. Journalists around the world have long been targets of Cyber attacks, whether reporting on crime, politics, or simply being a target for the spread of disinformation. Recent examples include an Angolan journalist reporting on the embezzlement of public funds and two Turkish Journalists whose accounts ...
Leggi su iltempo

twitterAcronis_Italia : Rimani al passo con i tempi e scopri il futuro di #CyberProtection all'Acronis Global Cyber ??Summit 2020! Grazie a… - Acronis_Italia : ?? Grandi notizie! La leggenda dell' @Arsenal @RealRomfordPele sarà all'Acronis Global Cyber ??Summit! Unisciti a no… - Acronis_Italia : Il più grande evento #CyberProtection al mondo è dietro l'angolo. Grazie anche al nostro sponsor Gold… - cybersec_feeds : RT @EngineeringSpa: Come adottare un framework di sicurezza adattiva e creare a tavolino la migliore strategia per prevedere e prevenire i… - sensi_valerio : RT @EngineeringSpa: Come adottare un framework di sicurezza adattiva e creare a tavolino la migliore strategia per prevedere e prevenire i… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Global Cyber

Tutta la sicurezza Acronis al Global Cyber Summit 2020  LineaEDP
Thales Alerts on the Risks Linked to Cybercrime in Its New Edition of the “CyberThreat Handbook: organised cybercrime”
COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire Thales Alerts on the Risks Linked to Cybercrime in Its New Edition of the “CyberThreat Handbook: organised cyberc ...
Black Friday: conquistare gli online shopper in 6 mosse
“Spesso ci capita di parlare con clienti che per paura di non riuscire a gestire il flusso di ordini non attiva campagne specifiche per il periodo dei Cyber 5, ma basta davvero poco per arrivare ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global Cyber
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Global Cyber Global Cyber Alliance Provides Cybersecurity