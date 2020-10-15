Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in arrivo in europa a ...Fisher-Price presenta Fisher-Price Toy Museum, mostra in digitale il ...Juliana ed Edoardo Stoppa insieme per Ring Fit AdventureYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE PRESENTE AL SPIEL.digitalOPPO lancia A53, nuovo smartphone della serie ACall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del giocoI più famosi titoli tripla A supportano ora le tecnologie NVIDIAIl premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19

Conduent Transportation Receives ' Visa Ready for Transit' Certification for its ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless Payments for Mass Transit Systems Globally

By receiving Certification for ATLAS Ops, Conduent Transportation is helping Transit operators and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Conduent Transportation Receives 'Visa Ready for Transit' Certification for its ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless Payments for Mass Transit Systems Globally (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) By receiving Certification for ATLAS Ops, Conduent Transportation is helping Transit operators and riders Globally experience the benefits of next-generation, Contactless Payments Visa Ready for Transit Certification comes as the COVID-19 pandemic increases the need for safe and convenient technologies for Fare Collection GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that its ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Conduent Transportation
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Conduent Transportation Conduent Transportation Receives Visa Ready