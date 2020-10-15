Conduent Transportation Receives 'Visa Ready for Transit' Certification for its ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless Payments for Mass Transit Systems Globally (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) By receiving Certification for ATLAS Ops, Conduent Transportation is helping Transit operators and riders Globally experience the benefits of next-generation, Contactless Payments Visa Ready for Transit Certification comes as the COVID-19 pandemic increases the need for safe and convenient technologies for Fare Collection GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that its ... Leggi su iltempo
