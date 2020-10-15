Il premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TVSNIPER ELITE 4 IN ARRIVO SU SWITCH A NOVEMBREAggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020

China' s chipmaking giant SMIC' s N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on . China's chip customization ...

China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough

A news report by China.org.cn on . China's chip customization solution provider Innosilicon announced on Oct. 11 that it has taped-out and completed testing of a prototype chip based on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)'s FinFET N+1 process, raising the morale in China's foundry industry. N+1, SMIC's new generation foundry node, is said to be comparable to the 7nm process by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), world's largest dedicated independent semiconductor foundry. tape-out is the final phase of a chip's development before manufacturing starts, and this specific achievement marks another step forward in China's homegrown chip ...
