China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A news report by China.org.cn on . China's chip customization solution provider Innosilicon announced on Oct. 11 that it has taped-out and completed testing of a prototype chip based on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)'s FinFET N+1 process, raising the morale in China's foundry industry. N+1, SMIC's new generation foundry node, is said to be comparable to the 7nm process by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), world's largest dedicated independent semiconductor foundry. tape-out is the final phase of a chip's development before manufacturing starts, and this specific achievement marks another step forward in China's homegrown chip ... Leggi su iltempo
