China's Chengdu offers $42.3-billion opportunities in building world renowned cultural city (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) Chengdu, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Southwest China'sChengdu, a top travel destination with vibrant cultural creativity in the country, will offer a slew of supportive policies and investment opportunities centering on building the city into a world renowned cultural city on October 15. The October event is carried out by National Business Daily. The night scene of Chengdu The upcoming event is to be held at the E-sports Hall of Fanmate Creative Area, which is located at the eastern outskirt of the city. A total of 51 favorable policies, investment opportunities worth of 284.8 billion yuan (42.3 billion U.S. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cina: 901 mln utenti servizi audio-visivi digitali
divulgato ieri in occasione dell'ottava edizione della "China Internet Audio & Video Convention", organizzata nella città sud-occidentale cinese di Chengdu. Durante l'epidemia di Covid-19, si legge ...
Cina: lo scontro con un uccello costringe un caccia all'atterraggio d'emergenza
Un caccia dell'aviazione dell'Esercito popolare di liberazione cinese (Plaaf) è stato costretto ad un atterraggio d'emergenza dopo ...
