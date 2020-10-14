Let’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020Red Dead Online: Alce Vermiglio Leggendario avvistato nel Tall TreesCristiano Ronaldo positivo al coronavirus: senza sintomi e in ...La mamma e la fidanzata di Morra : Adua, basta bugie su MassimilianoCovid-19 : Ecco che cosa prevede il nuovo DPCMClizia Incorvaia : e ora voglio un figlio con Paolo CiavarroLa star turca Can Yaman : bello io? non me ne accorgo neancheFrancesco Bettuzzi, l'ex fidanzato della Gregoraci :Bella, ma c'era ...

THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora inspire with Magic Stars Collection

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO is celebrating the most ...

zazoom
Commenta
THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora inspire with Magic Stars Collection (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 THOMAS SABO is celebrating the most beautiful time of the year with its new Magic Stars Collection, and from 15thOctober 2020, will be presenting exquisite pieces of jewellery that sparkle like a thousand Stars in the night sky. Brand ambassador Rita Ora is once again the face of the campaign and inspires with a festive look.     The intricately worked Sterling silver jewellery enchants with elegant pearls, filigree vintage structures and radiant stones, which are artistically crafted into rings, necklaces and earrings. A highlight and extraordinary eye-catcher of the Magic Stars ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : THOMAS SABO

Moda: Rita Ora nel Magic Garden di Thomas Sabo  Agenzia ANSA
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : THOMAS SABO
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : THOMAS SABO THOMAS SABO Rita inspire with