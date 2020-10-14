THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora inspire with Magic Stars Collection (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
THOMAS SABO is celebrating the most beautiful time of the year with its new Magic Stars Collection, and from 15thOctober 2020, will be presenting exquisite pieces of jewellery that sparkle like a thousand Stars in the night sky. Brand ambassador Rita Ora is once again the face of the campaign and inspires with a festive look. The intricately worked Sterling silver jewellery enchants with elegant pearls, filigree vintage structures and radiant stones, which are artistically crafted into rings, necklaces and earrings. A highlight and extraordinary eye-catcher of the Magic Stars ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
