This EU Flu Day | Seqirus confirms record number of influenza vaccines delivered across Europe to meet increased demand

MAIDENHEAD, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing frontline partnership for an influenza ...

This EU Flu Day, Seqirus confirms record number of influenza vaccines delivered across Europe to meet increased demand (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) MAIDENHEAD, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Providing frontline partnership for an influenza season unlike any other The first annual EU Flu Day was launched today, 14 October 2020. Marking the occasion, Seqirus, a global leader in influenza prevention, announced that it has delivered shipments of influenza vaccines on schedule, across Europe. The specialist vaccine manufacturer has extended production, responding to the unprecedented demand from national governments in preparation for This flu season. The EU Flu Day campaign is spearheaded by Dolors Montserrat, a leading Member of the European Parliament, and supported by vaccines Europe, a specialised group ...
Sanita': gli avvenimenti di MERCOLEDI' 14 ottobre
EVENTI E CONFERENZE STAMPA - presentazione dei risultati della VIII edizione "Progetto Performance Regioni" - C.R.E.A. Sanita'. Ore 10,00. In streaming. Esperienze, consigli e tutele'. Ore 11,00. - ...
Influenza, bastano questi esercizi: cosa fare passo dopo passo per evitare di stare male
Bastano 2 ore e mezza di attività fisica per ridurre drasticamente le probabilità di influenza. A provarlo sono i nuovi dati emersi da Flu Survey (sistema online per misurare le tendenze di influenza ...
