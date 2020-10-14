Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TVSNIPER ELITE 4 IN ARRIVO SU SWITCH A NOVEMBREAggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020Red Dead Online: Alce Vermiglio Leggendario avvistato nel Tall Trees

Planon signs partnership with MazeMap

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon and MazeMap are partnering to ...

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Planon and MazeMap are partnering to integrate Planon's software for real estate, space, and asset management and MazeMap's digital wayfinding solutions. This will enable organisations to offer an improved real-time user experience to building occupants and visitors.  MazeMap specialises in digital in- and outdoor wayfinding for large campuses such as universities, hospitals, offices, and conference venues. By connecting MazeMap's technology with Planon's Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), building occupants will benefit from enhanced navigation tools. Thomas Jelle, CEO of MazeMap – explained, 'We are delighted to partner with ...
