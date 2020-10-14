Planon signs partnership with MazeMap (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Planon and MazeMap are partnering to integrate Planon's software for real estate, space, and asset management and MazeMap's digital wayfinding solutions. This will enable organisations to offer an improved real-time user experience to building occupants and visitors. MazeMap specialises in digital in- and outdoor wayfinding for large campuses such as universities, hospitals, offices, and conference venues. By connecting MazeMap's technology with Planon's Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), building occupants will benefit from enhanced navigation tools. Thomas Jelle, CEO of MazeMap – explained, 'We are delighted to partner with
