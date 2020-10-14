Lucid Motors Expands Luxury EV Lineup with Its Most Attainable Lucid Air Model Yet, Featuring 406 Miles of Range and 480 horsepower from just $69,900 (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) Reservations Now Open for All Lucid Air Models NEWARK, California, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced Luxury EVs, has unveiled new details about the full Lucid Air Model Range, including the pricing of the elemental Model of the Range, called simply Lucid Air, a well-equipped version with 406 Miles of projected Range and 480 horsepower available from just $69,9001. This new Lucid Air ...
