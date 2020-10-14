Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TVSNIPER ELITE 4 IN ARRIVO SU SWITCH A NOVEMBREAggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020Red Dead Online: Alce Vermiglio Leggendario avvistato nel Tall Trees

Lucid Motors Expands Luxury EV Lineup with Its Most Attainable Lucid Air Model Yet | Featuring 406 Miles of Range and 480 horsepower from just $69 | 900

Reservations Now Open for All Lucid Air Models NEWARK, California, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid ...

Lucid Motors Expands Luxury EV Lineup with Its Most Attainable Lucid Air Model Yet, Featuring 406 Miles of Range and 480 horsepower from just $69,900

Reservations Now Open for All Lucid Air Models NEWARK, California, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced Luxury EVs, has unveiled new details about the full Lucid Air Model Range, including the pricing of the elemental Model of the Range, called simply Lucid Air, a well-equipped version with 406 Miles of projected Range and 480 horsepower available from just $69,9001. This new Lucid Air ...
